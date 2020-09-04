MJHL expanding as Winnipeg gets another hockey team

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Winnipeg is getting another new hockey team.

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League announced Friday they’ve granted an expansion franchise for Winnipeg to 50 Below Sports & Entertainment.

50 Below already owns the MJHL’s Winnipeg Blues and the Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg Ice. The new team will begin play this season.

The Blues moved into the new Rink Training Centre last season, but the league did not reveal what arena the new team will play out of.

Adding a 12th team to the league will help cut down on travel during the pandemic.

“50 Below Sports + Entertainment, along with all of our member clubs, have really stepped up and put the players first to provide safe and competitive development conditions,” MJHL commissioner Kevin Saurette said in a media release.

“These are trying times as teams continue with necessary preparations for the difficult season ahead as we are all committed to developing our players in a safe, structured and responsible environment.”

It’ll be the first time since the 2002-2003 season the MJHL has been a 12-team loop.

The league had three teams in Winnipeg until the St. James Canadians folded in 2003, while the Winnipeg Saints re-located to Virden in 2012.

The city of Winnipeg will now have a team in the NHL, AHL, WHL, and Canada West, along with two clubs in the Manitoba junior league.

The MJHL regular season is scheduled to begin on Friday, Oct. 9.

