Entire Sea Bears coaching staff back for sophomore season

With training camp only weeks away, the Winnipeg Sea Bears are bringing back some more familiar faces.

The CEBL basketball club announced Thursday that its entire coaching staff from the 2023 inaugural season will return after recording a 12-8 record last year.

Alongside head coach and general manager Mike Taylor, the returning staff members include assistant coach Mike Raimbault, assistant coach and assistant GM Ryan Thomson, analytics coach William Gatchalian, video co-ordinator Josh Reddy, and player development lead Tevin Juwan Brown.

“I absolutely love our coaching staff and am both thankful and excited to have everyone back on board for Sea Bears season two,” said Taylor.

“We came together quickly last year and worked together extremely well. We are now focused on pushing our team to the next level.”

Training camp begins May 13 at Sport Manitoba, with the Sea Bears headed west to start the season against Saskatchewan May 22, and opening at home court — Canada Life Centre — against defending CEBL champs Scarborough on May 24.