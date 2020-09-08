Winnipeg Ikea store closed again after another positive COVID-19 test among employees

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in nine days, Winnipeg’s Ikea store has closed for a deep cleaning after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On its website, the flat-pack furniture giant says it learned of the positive case on Labour Day and hopes for the worker’s full recovery soon.

In the meantime, the location at 500 Sterling Lyon Pkwy. has been closed for disinfection.

There’s no word on when the store hopes to reopen, and so far, public health hasn’t advised Manitobans of any potential exposure to the coronavirus at the store.

Manitoba saw 65 new cases of COVID-19 reported on the long weekend, the bulk of those (34) in Winnipeg.

As of Tuesday morning, the city has 141 active cases.