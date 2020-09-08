Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Winnipeg Ikea store closed again after another positive COVID-19 test among employees

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 11:23 am
The flat-pack furniture giant has closed its store for the second time in just over a week because of a positive COVID-19 test among its employees.
The flat-pack furniture giant has closed its store for the second time in just over a week because of a positive COVID-19 test among its employees. Gabby Rodrigues / Global News

For the second time in nine days, Winnipeg’s Ikea store has closed for a deep cleaning after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On its website, the flat-pack furniture giant says it learned of the positive case on Labour Day and hopes for the worker’s full recovery soon.

Read more: Winnipeg’s Ikea store temporarily closed after employee’s positive COVID-19 test

In the meantime, the location at 500 Sterling Lyon Pkwy. has been closed for disinfection.

There’s no word on when the store hopes to reopen, and so far, public health hasn’t advised Manitobans of any potential exposure to the coronavirus at the store.

Read more: Masks now mandatory at Manitoba Law Courts after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Manitoba saw 65 new cases of COVID-19 reported on the long weekend, the bulk of those (34) in Winnipeg.

As of Tuesday morning, the city has 141 active cases.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus CasesManitobacovid-19 casesIKEACovid-19 ManitobaIKEA Canadaikea winnipeg
