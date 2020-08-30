Menu

Consumer

Winnipeg’s Ikea store temporarily closed after employee’s positive COVID-19 test

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 8:55 am
IKEA's Winnipeg store hopes to re-open on Monday, Global News has learned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.
IKEA's Winnipeg store hopes to re-open on Monday, Global News has learned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

You’ll have to wait a day or two to pick up a Vittsjö or a Jokkmokk, as Winnipeg’s Ikea store has closed following a positive COVID-19 case among its staff.

The furniture giant made the announcement on its website on Saturday, saying they learned of the test that day and quickly shuttered the store.

Read more: Canada reports 5 more coronavirus deaths, over 300 new cases

In the statement, Ikea says a third-party company will be doing a deep clean and disinfection — and Global News has learned the store hopes to reopen on Monday.

“The safety of Ikea co-workers and customers is our top priority and we are taking extensive precautionary measures to reduce the risk of further exposure, always following the guidelines of Manitoba Public Health.”

Read more: 55 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, one case linked to Brandon care home worker

The closure comes as Manitoba reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — 19 of those new infections were in Winnipeg.

As of Sunday morning, the city has 123 active cases of the virus.

A sign outside Winnipeg’s Ikea store. On the company’s website, it announced it’s seen a positive test among its staff.
A sign outside Winnipeg’s Ikea store. On the company’s website, it announced it’s seen a positive test among its staff. Elisha Dacey / Global News
