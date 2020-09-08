Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Masks now mandatory at Manitoba Law Courts after employee tests positive for coronavirus

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 9:08 am
Tips for wearing a face mask and glasses
Optometrist Dr. Nadine Shelton has tips to avoid glasses fogging up while wearing them with a face mask.

An employee at the Manitoba Law Courts has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting officials to make masks mandatory starting Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Justice confirmed the positive test.

“The employee primarily works in non-public areas and does not have interaction with the public,” said the spokesperson.

The Law Courts complex undertook “extra deep cleaning” measures over the weekend.

Read more: Masks to become mandatory at Manitoba Liquor Mart locations

“This is in addition to measures already in place, including daily cleaning, making sanitizer available throughout the complex, staff screening for travel and symptoms and reminding staff to follow public health fundamentals, such as staying home when sick, washing or sanitizing their hands frequently, following proper cough etiquette and practising physical distancing,” said the spokesperson.

Masks will now be required in all public areas and in all court appearances at the building.

Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit
Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit

The Manitoba Law Courts building joins Manitoba Public Insurance offices, local casinos and Manitoba Liquor Marts in mandating masks this week.

Starting Wednesday, masks will be mandatory at MPI offices and liquor mart locations. On Thursday, Winnipeg casinos will require masks for staff and patrons.

Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronaviruswinnipeg coronavirusMandatory Masks Manitobamandatory masks manitoba law courts
