News

Masks to become mandatory at Manitoba Liquor Mart locations

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted September 5, 2020 1:26 am
Face masks will be mandatory in all Manitoba liquor marts and Crown-owned casinos in Winnipeg next week.
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Francis Vachon

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 10, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) says customers will need to be wearing masks while inside its Liquor Mart locations, Casinos of Winnipeg or the Shark Club Gaming Centre.

This comes only one month after the Crown corporation announced Liquor Mart employees would begin wearing masks while on the job, and a week after the City of Winnipeg itself made face coverings mandatory in all city facilities and buses.

Read more: Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries has made every effort to keep our retail stores and casinos safe for our employees and customers,” a media release reads in part.

It adds that face masks don’t replace physical distancing requirements and reminds people to keep two metres’ distance from others and not visit its stores if experiencing any symptoms or self-isolating.

Tips for wearing a face mask and glasses
Tips for wearing a face mask and glasses
