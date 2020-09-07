SHA warns of possible coronavirus exposure in Moose Jaw

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus at a Moose Jaw business.

In an alert issued Monday afternoon, the SHA said an individual who tested positive for the disease caused by coronavirus was likely infectious when they visited Heritage Insurance Ltd., located at 100A Fairford Street West on Sept. 3 between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

The SHA advises anyone who was at the business during the specified time to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

