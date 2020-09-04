Possible coronavirus exposure at several businesses in south Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of several possible locations where people may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus across the southern part of the province.

The SHA issued alerts Friday about businesses in Assiniboia, Coronach and Moose Jaw, saying individuals who tested positive for coronavirus had visited while they may have been infectious.

Assiniboia

Aug 25: Fresh St​​art restaurant at 122 3rd Ave. W. from around 1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

Aug. 25: Timo​​​thy Daniels Clothing Company at 316 Centre St. from around 2 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Coronach

Aug. 26: Southland Co-op, Coronach Food Store at 112 Centre St. from 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Moose Jaw

Aug. 27: Moose J​​aw Co-op at 500 1 Ave. N.W. from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 29: Past Ti​mes Old Time Photography & Gifts at 26 Main St. N. from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 1: Moose Jaw Co-op at 500 1 Ave. N.W. from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sept.1: Moose Jaw Co-op Gas Station at 500 1 Ave. N.W. from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.​

SHA officials are advising anyone who was at these locations during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

They added that those who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for two weeks.

According to a press release, if health officials are uncertain that they have identified all known close contacts during a contact investigation, they may take further action to notify the community about possible locations where individuals with COVID-19 may have attended while infectious.

Assiniboia is roughly 150 kilometres southwest of Regina.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

