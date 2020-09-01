Confirmed coronavirus case at Regina Co-op Refinery complex

Send this page to someone via email

An employee from the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) in Regina has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

CRC has advised anyone who has been in close contact with this individual to self-monitor and follow further instructions from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

In a statement regarding the confirmed case, CRC announced that all of the facilities have increased cleaning and sanitization measures in place, along with a mandatory mask policy.

The individual tested positive on Aug. 30, and last worked at CRC on Aug. 25.

This person is now self-isolating.

