Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Possible coronavirus exposure at multiple locations in Saskatchewan: SHA

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 10:24 am
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier says province moving ahead with COVID Alert app
WATCH: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Wednesday said the province would be moving ahead with having the COVID Alert app available for use in the province, though did not specify a date on when it would be useable. He stressed the app was not a tracking app, but is just a tool to alert people if they've come into close contact with someone with COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there may have been COVID-19 exposures at multiple locations in north-central Saskatchewan.

SHA officials said individuals who tested positive for the novel coronavirus may have been infectious when they visited locations in Prince Albert, Shell Lake and North Battleford.

Read more: First double-digit coronavirus case increase since mid-August for Saskatchewan

Prince Albert:

Aug. 28 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Lake Country Coop Food Store Cornerstone.

Shell Lake:

Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. to Aug. 30 at 11 a.m.: Memorial Lake Regional Park campground, including the mini-golf course.

Aug. 29 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Shell Lake General Store

Aug. 29 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Liquor vendor at the Teddy Bears Den

North Battleford:

Aug. 31 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Tim Hortons at the junction of Highway 4 North and Territorial Drive

Read more: Interprovincial travel discouraged as coronavirus cases continue — Saskatchewan government

Public health officials say individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times should immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days, officials said, adding individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

The SHA said an alert is issued if health officials are uncertain that they have identified all known close contacts during their contact investigation.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

