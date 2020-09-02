Federal coronavirus phone app will be available in Saskatchewan: premier

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government plans to make the federal COVID-19 tracing app available to residents over the next couple of weeks.

The COVID Alert smartphone app notifies someone when they have been in close contact with a person who tests positive for the novel coronavirus and has shared their results.

Health officials in Saskatchewan said that for the app to be activated in the province, the Ministry of Health and Health Canada must strike an agreement.

Moe announced Wednesday that his government assessed the app and decided to sign on.

“It will be one additional tool that will be available for the people of this province to ensure that we are … flattening the curve and continuing to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the premier told a news conference.

Ontario has embraced the app, as has Alberta.

Quebec announced last week that it isn’t ready yet to recommend its residents download the app.

Saskatchewan reported two new infections Wednesday, and officials say there are 29 active cases in the province.

