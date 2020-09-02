Menu

Canada

Federal coronavirus phone app will be available in Saskatchewan: premier

By Staff Global News
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier Moe says province moving ahead with COVID Alert app
WATCH: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Wednesday said the province would be moving ahead with having the COVID Alert app available for use in the province, though did not specify a date on when it would be useable. He stressed the app was not a tracking app, but is just a tool to alert people if they've come into close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government plans to make the federal COVID-19 tracing app available to residents over the next couple of weeks.

The COVID Alert smartphone app notifies someone when they have been in close contact with a person who tests positive for the novel coronavirus and has shared their results.

Read more: Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says members should avoid extracurricular activity

Health officials in Saskatchewan said that for the app to be activated in the province, the Ministry of Health and Health Canada must strike an agreement.

Moe announced Wednesday that his government assessed the app and decided to sign on.

“It will be one additional tool that will be available for the people of this province to ensure that we are … flattening the curve and continuing to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the premier told a news conference.

Read more: Confirmed coronavirus case at Regina Co-op Refinery complex

Ontario has embraced the app, as has Alberta.

Quebec announced last week that it isn’t ready yet to recommend its residents download the app.

Saskatchewan reported two new infections Wednesday, and officials say there are 29 active cases in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

