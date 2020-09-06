Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

‘It’s just craziness out there’: Tofino and Ucluelet urging visitors to respect COVID-19 protocols

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted September 6, 2020 12:57 pm
Show Your Love campaign: Tofino and Ucluelet urge visitors to respect environment
As tourism winds down for the season, B.C.'s west coast is preparing for a surge in fall visitors and after beaches and back roads were trashed by campers this past summer, the region's two resort communities are coming together to urge tourists to respect their backyard. Kristen Robinson reports.

At a time when tourist traffic to B.C.’s west coast would normally slow to a trickle, Tofino and Ucluelet’s streets and beaches are still busy and both resort communities are preparing for the wave of unanticipated COVID-19 visitors to continue through the fall.

Tofino was forced to crack down on illegal campers and partiers this summer after its pristine coastline was scarred by a few scofflaws who left piles of garbage, including human waste, behind.

Read more: ‘There needs to be consequences’: Tofino slapping beach scofflaws with $200 fines

Now the surfing mecca is partnering with its neighbour on a campaign to remind tourists to obey public health orders and respect the environment.

“It’s just craziness out there right now,” Ucluelet resident Alexis Van Houtte told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement
Tofino struggles with unpleasant side-effects of local tourism surge
Tofino struggles with unpleasant side-effects of local tourism surge

The 25-year-old, who was born and raised in Ucluelet says, she was shocked and disgusted to see one of the logging roads outside of town jam-packed with dozens of parked vehicles, campfires, and a crowd of some 40 people late last month.

“I’ve never seen something like that before,” said Van Houtte.

“There’s a lot more entitlement to be out here right now when everything is so crazy still, and we still have the threat of COVID.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Yukon man bhangra dances across Vancouver Island after easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions

Ucluelet’s mayor said it’s no secret a small number of visitors is setting up camp on back roads where there are no facilities, with some even holding large parties — including “borderline raves” — in the wilderness.

Story continues below advertisement

But with very limited policing and first responder resources, Mayco Noël said the chaos is hard to control.

“It’s frustrating for us as residents and as the elected officials because we have no jurisdiction over those back roads,” Noël told Global News.

Tofino getting trashed by disrespectful COVID-19 tourists
Tofino getting trashed by disrespectful COVID-19 tourists

“But we know what’s going on, the province knows what’s going on, forest service knows what’s going on, and there’s still yet no visible enforcement.”

With a flood of tourists expected through October, signage is being installed at the Ucluelet Highway 4 junction and the Tofino Visitor Centre reminding everyone to “Show Your Love for the West Coast.”

Read more: Staycation 2020: B.C. summer deals and destinations you may have overlooked

The joint push from Tofino and Ucluelet is intended send a message that COVID-19 doesn’t go on vacation even in beach destinations.

Story continues below advertisement

Visitors are urged to wear masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained, and to respect the land and its indigenous history.

“It’s built on thousands of years of stewarding by Tla-o-qui-aht and other Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations’ people that have been here before us,” said Tofino mayor Josie Osborne.

Camping in RVs, trailers, vans or tents is not allowed in parking lots, beaches, residential streets or any other public spaces and both districts say violators will be ticketed. Reservations for all accommodations, including camping, are also required until at least the end of October.

“If you think you’re going to go grab your tent and find a little chunk of land here that’s not legal, we’re all going to have a problem with it,” said Noël.

“I would never personally go into someone else’s town and just do something like that,” added Van Houtte.

“It just shocks me.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19bc coronavirusPandemicFirst NationsCovid19Tofinocovid19bcBC tourismHighway 4West CoastUcluelettla-o-qui-ahtjosie osborneTofino MayorResort CommunityNuu-chah-nulthShow Your Love For The West CoastMayco NoëlCOVID19 protocolsTofino trashedtofino visitor centreUcluelet mayor
Flyers
More weekly flyers