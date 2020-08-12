Yukon man bhangra dances across Vancouver Island after easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Gurdeep Pandher has splashed in the Pacific Ocean and bounced on the lawn of the B.C. legislature in an attempt to bring some joy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bhangra dance teacher is known for his videos dancing through his home in Yukon and has taken his show on summer holidays to Vancouver Island.

Pandher says travel has been severely restricted from Yukon due to the ongoing pandemic but residents are allowed to go back and forth to British Columbia.

“People at Vancouver Island and in the Yukon, they are the same in many ways, and most specifically they are both adventure seekers,” Pandher said.

“Before July 1 our Yukon borders were closed to the rest of the world due to pandemic. Then our government opened our borders just for B.C.”

Pandher says he feels a connection with Vancouver Island because, like the Yukon, it is separated from many other communities.

His videos have been viewed thousands of times and Pandher says he has pleased by the public response.

“It was really heartwarming — people stopping by, taking selfies, writing to invite me to their communities,” Pandher said. “It was touching for me.”

Pandher’s trip has also spent time in Tofino and Ucluelet and he has plans to visit Salt Spring Island, then return to Victoria, including a vist back at the legislature on Friday.

“I don’t think I will be able to cover everything on this short trip,” Pandher said.