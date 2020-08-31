Independent panel to review sexual violence cases investigated by KRPF

Send this page to someone via email

The Kennebecasis Reigonal Police Force will be the first in New Brunswick to have an independent panel review cases of alleged sexual assault or sexual violence that do not result in charges.

Sexual Violence NB is partnering in the program.

Jenn Richard, the director of strategic development for Sexual Violence NB, said the panel would meet three-to-four times per year to examine cases and look for potential problems.

“Any types of biases that may be based on gender or race or ability,” Richard said. “Any of those things may introduce some bias or some stereotypes that may influence an investigation.

“There could also be investigative steps that maybe weren’t completed or maybe could have been done differently.”

Insp. Mary Henderson of Kennebecasis Regional Police Force said she reviewed her own force’s cases after a Globe and Mail investigation in 2017 that found New Brunswick police labelled sexual assault cases as “unfounded” 32 percent of the time— 50 per cent higher than the national average.

She said the force put together an action plan to improve its investigations.

Henderson said there are very few cases of sexual violence reported in KRPF jurisdiction, but police are eager to learn more about better ways to investigate allegations of sexual assault.

Four officers will receive special training as part of this program, she said.

“We want the communities (we serve) to know that we’re doing our best for the sexual violence crimes,” Henderson said, “that we’re working with experts that are going to teach us best practices so that we can have the best outcomes for these sexual violence cases.”

Richard said the panel will be small, with likely just a handful of people. She said they’re hoping to get the program running in time for a fall review in just a few weeks.

Other Canadian communities are already using this type of independent review.

Stratford, Ont., has had bi-annual panel reviews of its sexual violence cases since late 2017.

Jasmine Clark, executive director of Optimism Place women’s shelter and program partner, said the program has been beneficial to her region.

“We’ve noticed for sure there’s been an improvement around the interview process,” Clark said. “Language is more survivor-focused, more trauma-informed.

“There seems to be a better understanding around how trauma might affect someone’s memory or their recollection of the event.”

Richard said she hopes the KRPF plan will lead to other police forces in New Brunswick adopting the program in the future.

