Kennebecasis police charge 15-year-old following reported sexual assault of child

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force says a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the driveway of her family home in Quispamsis, N.B., on Monday.

Police say they were called to a residence in the Vincent Road area at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Officers say they received a report that a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the driveway of her home by a male stranger.

Police began an immediate investigation to identify and locate the suspect, who they say had fled the scene on a bicycle.

Officers identified a suspect and arrested him later that evening. The teen has been charged with sexual assault.

The 15-year-old was released on strict conditions and will appear at the Saint John Law Courts on July 15.