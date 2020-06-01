Halifax man charged in connection with Cow Bay stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man from Halifax is facing charges in connection with a stabbing in Cow Bay, N.S., on Saturday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the stabbing along Cow Bay Road at around 5:20 p.m.

READ MORE: 1 dead, another seriously injured after crash in Lunenburg County

Police say officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man from Dartmouth outside a home with a stab wound to his arm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. Police say no one else was injured.

Eric Roger Latham was arrested a short time later in the woods nearby.

READ MORE: Man threatened to kill Dartmouth gas station employee during robbery: police

Latham is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement