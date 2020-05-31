Man threatened to kill Dartmouth gas station employee during robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect after a gas station in Dartmouth, N.S., was robbed Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the robbery at the Irving Circle K Gas Station on Highfield Park Drive just before 4:45 p.m.

Police say a man entered the gas station and threatened the female employee with a bread knife.

“He told her to empty the money from the till and give it to him or he would kill her,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Police say the man took money from the till and stuffed it in his pants pocket. He was last seen running west on Highfield Park Drive, police added.

The employee was not injured.

Officers are looking for a mid-40s white man, 5’10” in height with a medium build and white facial hair.

At the time of the crime, he was wearing a ball cap with a dark rim, a baggy beige quarter-zip hooded jacket with the hood pulled up over the ball cap, and blue baggy pants with a white stripe down the sides of the pants and two stripes around the ankles of the pants.

A police dog wasn’t able to locate the man.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.