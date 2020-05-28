Dartmouth man charged with impaired driving after allegedly striking police cruiser, fleeing

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S., is facing impaired driving charges after he allegedly struck a police cruiser and tried to flee from officers.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident began when they were responding to a report of a disturbance on Roleika Drive in Dartmouth at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“As they were turning in to a parking lot on Roleika Drive, their vehicle was nearly struck by a car coming toward them at a high rate of speed,” police said in a news release Thursday.

READ MORE: Halifax police search for suspect in gas station armed robbery

Police say officers followed the car, which continued to drive at a high rate of speed, to Kennedy Drive, where the car came to a stop in a parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

“A man exited from the driver’s side of the car and a woman exited from the front passenger’s side, and both fled on foot,” police said.

“Officers located them a short distance away and arrested them without incident.”

The man, whose identity wasn’t released, is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired driving.

READ MORE: Man facing weapons charges after officers seize loaded handgun — Halifax police

He’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.