Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Dartmouth man charged with impaired driving after allegedly striking police cruiser, fleeing

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 12:59 pm
A Dartmouth, N.S., man faces impaired driving and other charges after allegedly hitting a police cruiser on Wednesday.
A Dartmouth, N.S., man faces impaired driving and other charges after allegedly hitting a police cruiser on Wednesday. File / Global News

A 29-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S., is facing impaired driving charges after he allegedly struck a police cruiser and tried to flee from officers.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident began when they were responding to a report of a disturbance on Roleika Drive in Dartmouth at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“As they were turning in to a parking lot on Roleika Drive, their vehicle was nearly struck by a car coming toward them at a high rate of speed,” police said in a news release Thursday.

READ MORE: Halifax police search for suspect in gas station armed robbery

Police say officers followed the car, which continued to drive at a high rate of speed, to Kennedy Drive, where the car came to a stop in a parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

“A man exited from the driver’s side of the car and a woman exited from the front passenger’s side, and both fled on foot,” police said.

“Officers located them a short distance away and arrested them without incident.”

The man, whose identity wasn’t released, is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired driving.

READ MORE: Man facing weapons charges after officers seize loaded handgun — Halifax police

He’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceHalifax Regional PoliceImpaired DrivingHalifax crimeHRPDartmouth CrimeDarmouthRoleika DriveDartmouth TrafficDartmouth impaired driving
Flyers
More weekly flyers