Halifax Police search for suspect in gas station armed robbery

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery on the Bedford Highway early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Birch Cove Irving just before 3 a.m. for reports of a robbery in progress in which a male suspect used a knife.

There were no injures in the incident.

The suspect fled the area on foot with cartons of cigarettes and cash.

He was last seen headed towards the Wedgewood Motel.

The suspect is described as white male, shaved head, wearing a Brooklyn NY sweater, grey khakis, and blue/brown boots. Police say the suspect also had on a grey face mask, described as homemade non-medical grade, and clear plastic gloves.

Police and the K9 unit are currently searching for the suspect and are asking residents to avoid the area while the search is being conducted.