Man facing weapons charges after officers seize loaded handgun: Halifax police

A Halifax man is facing multiple charges after police responded to a weapons complaint on Wednesday.
Halifax Regional Police say that at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man in possession of a firearm on Hartlen Avenue in Halifax.
Police say officers took a man into custody without incident and seized a loaded handgun.
William Anthony Cohoon, 28, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face the following charges:
- Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
