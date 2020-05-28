Man facing weapons charges after officers seize loaded handgun: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Halifax man is facing multiple charges after police responded to a weapons complaint on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say that at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man in possession of a firearm on Hartlen Avenue in Halifax.

READ MORE: Halifax police search for suspect in gas station armed robbery

Police say officers took a man into custody without incident and seized a loaded handgun.

William Anthony Cohoon, 28, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face the following charges:

Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

2:01 Experts say digital forensics becoming major part of law enforcement Experts say digital forensics becoming major part of law enforcement

Story continues below advertisement