Crime

Man facing weapons charges after officers seize loaded handgun: Halifax police

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 9:32 am
A man is facing charges after Halifax police say officers seized a loaded handgun.
File/Global News

A Halifax man is facing multiple charges after police responded to a weapons complaint on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say that at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man in possession of a firearm on Hartlen Avenue in Halifax.

READ MORE: Halifax police search for suspect in gas station armed robbery

Police say officers took a man into custody without incident and seized a loaded handgun.

William Anthony Cohoon, 28, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face the following charges:

  • Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
  • Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
Experts say digital forensics becoming major part of law enforcement
Experts say digital forensics becoming major part of law enforcement
