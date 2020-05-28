Menu

Traffic

Inverness County man facing charges after string of dangerous driving incidents  

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 1:37 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

A 30-year-old man from Inverness County’s River Denys is facing charges a series of dangerous driving incidents on Sunday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a member observed a red Volkswagen Jetta driving dangerously on Highway 105 in Baddeck at around 8 p.m.

Police say the Jetta was driving on the shoulder of the highway, then sharply swerved and partially crossed the center line.

READ MORE: Dartmouth man charged with impaired driving after allegedly striking police cruiser, fleeing

The officer turned on their lights and tried to pull the vehicle over, but it didn’t stop. Police say the member didn’t pursue the Jetta but was able to obtain the licence plate.

Police say a second member located the Jetta driving west bound on Highway 105 a short time later.

That officer also activated his emergency equipment, but the Jetta refused to stop and he did pursue the vehicle further.

Fiftteen minutes after the first dangerous driving incident happened, police say they received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle, a red sedan, was driving at a high rate of speed through a 60 km/h zone in Wagmatcook.

“This vehicle was not located but the complainant’s description of the vehicle and driver, were similar to the information obtained by members in regards to the Jetta,” police said.

The driver was later identified as Andrew Grant MacPhail, who was arrested on Tuesday without incident.

READ MORE: Halifax police search for suspect in gas station armed robbery

He was released and is expected to face charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police and driving while suspended.

MacPhail is scheduled to appear in Wagmatcook provincial court on Sept. 9.

RCMPPoliceTrafficNova Scotia RCMPCape BretonDangerous DrivingBaddeckInverness CountyRiver Denys
