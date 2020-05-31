Menu

Traffic

1 dead, another seriously injured after crash in Lunenburg County

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 4:08 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

A man is dead and a woman was flown to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County Sunday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the crash along North River Road in North River just after 1:15 p.m.

Police say the driver lost control and overturned in a ditch. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected of the vehicle.

Police say the 31-year-old man died at the crash and a 28-year-old woman was airlifted to Halifax via LifeFlight with serious injuries.

North River Road was closed in the area and traffic was diverted to Highway 10.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.

