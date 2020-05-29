Man gropes woman in Kildonan Park while she was with her child, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault at Kildonan Park on May 17.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, told police she was in the park with her child when a man sat down next to her, started a conversation, then groped her.

The woman left immediately with her child and wasn’t physically injured. The child was under five years old, said Const. Rob Carver.

Police arrested a man who lives near the park on Thursday, and said a charge of sexual assault is pending.

His name is not being released until the charges are laid.

“This was a strange situation, in a park, in broad daylight,” said Carver. “It’s an event that concerns the community, concerns community safety.”

1:14 Winnipeg’s 17th homicide victim killed in unprovoked stabbing: police Winnipeg’s 17th homicide victim killed in unprovoked stabbing: police