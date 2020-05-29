Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man gropes woman in Kildonan Park while she was with her child, say police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 1:08 pm
Updated May 29, 2020 1:17 pm
Kildonan Park.
Kildonan Park. Getty Images

Winnipeg police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault at Kildonan Park on May 17.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, told police she was in the park with her child when a man sat down next to her, started a conversation, then groped her.

READ MORE: Winnipeg high school teacher facing more charges for alleged sexual offences involving students

The woman left immediately with her child and wasn’t physically injured. The child was under five years old, said Const. Rob Carver.

Police arrested a man who lives near the park on Thursday, and said a charge of sexual assault is pending.

His name is not being released until the charges are laid.

“This was a strange situation, in a park, in broad daylight,” said Carver. “It’s an event that concerns the community, concerns community safety.”

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg’s 17th homicide victim killed in unprovoked stabbing: police
Winnipeg’s 17th homicide victim killed in unprovoked stabbing: police
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultWinnipeg policeSex CrimesGropingMan ArrestedKildonan Parkcrime in winnipeg
Flyers
More weekly flyers