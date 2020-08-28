Samuel Takakanew 10th person charged in Tiki Laverdiere’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A 10th person has been charged by RCMP in the death of Tiki Laverdiere.

RCMP said Samuel Takakanew, 36, was arrested by Edmonton police on Aug. 26. He had been living in the city since the time of Laverdiere’s death.

He was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said he will be brought back to North Battleford next week to appear in court on a later date.

Takakanew is the son of Mavis Quinn Takakenew, who received an 18-month sentence on May 15 for accessory after the fact to murder.

Minus remand credit, she had four months and eight days of incarceration remaining at the time of her sentencing.

One other person has been sentenced in the killing of Laverdiere, an Edmonton mother found dead last year in Saskatchewan.

Brent Checkosis was sentenced in May to seven years in prison for being an accessory after the fact to murder. With credit for time spent on remand, he has five years and six-and-a-half months left to serve in a federal penitentiary.

Laverdiere had travelled from Edmonton to North Battleford, Sask., for the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle, another homicide victim. Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing in May 2019.

A police dog found her remains outside North Battleford on July 11.

Five women face first-degree murder charges in Laverdiere’s death.

Soaring Eagle Whitstone, Nicole Cook, Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas and Nikita Sandra Cook face charges of kidnapping and improperly interfering with a human body.

Charles St. Savard is facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. He was arrested in July in Edmonton following the ongoing police investigation.

Jesse Sangster was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder. RCMP said the charge resulted from further investigation and evidence gathering.

He is also charged with kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and motor vehicle theft.

RCMP said they continue to follow up all information and tips they have received on Laverdiere’s homicide.

— With files from Ryan Kessler and Nathaniel Dove