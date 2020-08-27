Menu

Crime

Fleeing vehicle causes $17,000 in damage to Guelph police cruisers

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 2:52 pm
Guelph police say three of their marked cruisers suffered $17,000 in damage.
Guelph police say three of their marked cruisers suffered $17,000 in damage. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say $17,000 in damage was inflicted on three cruisers when a vehicle took off while officers tried to box it in on Wednesday morning near the university campus.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at around 8:40 a.m. on Gordon Street near Harvard Road.

Police said they had information that the vehicle had two licence plates that had been reported stolen from Toronto and Peel Region.

Once on scene, police said officers tried to block the Audi with a number of fully-marked cruisers.

“When police attempted to speak with the driver, he set the vehicle in motion and subsequently struck three cruisers while fleeing the scene,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers did not give chase due to public safety concerns, but police said they received a number of calls about a vehicle driving dangerously.

The Audi was found nearby and the driver and passenger were arrested as they were walking away.

It’s alleged the 23-year-old driver, from Scarborough, was found with meth and heroin on him.

He faces several charges including dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, mischief to property and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The 22-year-old passenger, who is from Brampton, has been charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

They were both held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was “demolished” during the getaway and three police cruisers will need repairs.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7125.

