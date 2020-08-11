Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph traffic stop leads police to find $32K in fentanyl

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 11:46 am
Increase in drug seizures at U.S.-Canada border
Two major drug busts at the Canada-United States border in the past two weeks come amid a recent surge in attempts to smuggle pot from Ontario to New York, according to U.S. law enforcement officials. Sean O'Shea reports.

Guelph police say two men from Toronto are facing drug charges after officers seized $32,000 in purple fentanyl during a traffic stop on Friday.

According to a news release, officers pulled over a rental vehicle on Speedvale Avenue at around 11 a.m. and found 128 grams of the deadly opioid inside.

Read more: Project python leads Guelph police to over $87,000 in cocaine, fentanyl

They also found nine Percocet pills and $1,176.90 in cash.

Police said as officers searched the vehicle, both the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot.

The driver was captured after a brief chase and the passenger was taken into custody one kilometre away from the scene, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A 20-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Toronto, face a number of charges including possession for the purposing of trafficking.

Drug and gun trafficking ring dismantled in GTA, police say
Drug and gun trafficking ring dismantled in GTA, police say

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing.

Read more: Police dismantle suspected meth lab near Guelph

It’s the second major drug bust for Guelph police this summer after officers seized $68,200 worth of cocaine and $19,000 of fentanyl on Liverpool Street on July 30.

A 34-year-old Mississauga man was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in connection with that investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylGuelphDrug BustGuelph PolicetraffickingFentanyl Traffickingguelph police fentanylGuelph police traffickingGuelph fentanyl traffickingGuelph drug bustGuelph police drug bust
Flyers
More weekly flyers