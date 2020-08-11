Guelph traffic stop leads police to find $32K in fentanyl

Guelph police say two men from Toronto are facing drug charges after officers seized $32,000 in purple fentanyl during a traffic stop on Friday.
According to a news release, officers pulled over a rental vehicle on Speedvale Avenue at around 11 a.m. and found 128 grams of the deadly opioid inside.
They also found nine Percocet pills and $1,176.90 in cash.
Police said as officers searched the vehicle, both the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot.
The driver was captured after a brief chase and the passenger was taken into custody one kilometre away from the scene, police said.
A 20-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Toronto, face a number of charges including possession for the purposing of trafficking.
Both were held in custody for a bail hearing.
It’s the second major drug bust for Guelph police this summer after officers seized $68,200 worth of cocaine and $19,000 of fentanyl on Liverpool Street on July 30.
A 34-year-old Mississauga man was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in connection with that investigation.
