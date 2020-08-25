Guelph police are trying out body cameras as part of 1-year pilot project

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say some of its officers will wear body cameras, starting next week, as part of a one-year pilot project.

A select group of uniformed officers will be wearing the cameras, but the service did not say how many.

It’s also unclear if the cameras will capture both audio and video.

Guelph police said the pilot project is in line with its strategic plan and will explore if the cameras are an effective device to better serve the community.

“This pilot will measure body-worn camera effectiveness in relation to employee and public perceptions, court outcomes, and Guelph Police Service efficiencies,” police said.

The service has also partnered with Dr. Alana Saulnier, who is the criminology program coordinator at Lakehead University and has previously worked alongside the Chicago Police Department and Durham Regional Police Service.

The service said it hopes the partnership will help gain a better understanding of the impact cameras have on the community and its officers.

Guelph police also said the pilot will contribute to the field of research on the use of body cameras in Canada.

“The Guelph Police Service will use the information learned during the pilot project to assist in deciding whether body-worn cameras will become a permanent piece of equipment for all officers,” the service said.

The pilot project will start on Sept. 1 and conclude on Aug. 31, 2021.

Global News has reached out to Guelph police for more information about how the cameras will work and how the information will be handled.