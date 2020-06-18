Barrie Police Service to launch body camera pilot project

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Barrie Police Service is launching a body camera pilot project that will see a number of front-line officers wearing cameras.

The recommendation to proceed with the pilot project was brought forward by Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood at the police services board meeting Thursday morning.

“We have been working on this initiative for a number of years and it’s very timely that we are ready to launch the pilot project as body-worn cameras have recently been discussed by a number of services,” Greenwood said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The Barrie Police Service says it’s been working toward implementing body cameras since 2016. It says it now has the foundation to support the technology and secure storage for digital data that will allow it to move forward with the project.

The results of the pilot project will be evaluated and presented to the Barrie Police Services Board.

The project is expected to launch in the fall.

2:09 Petition launched to make police body cameras mandatory Petition launched to make police body cameras mandatory