Canada

Barrie Police Service to launch body camera pilot project

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 4:24 pm
The effectiveness of police body cameras
The RCMP is pledging to have some officers use body cameras, in the wake of clashes between police and racialized people, and the renewed outcry against police brutality. As Abigail Bimman reports, there isn't much data to prove the equipment will be effective in Canada.

Ontario’s Barrie Police Service is launching a body camera pilot project that will see a number of front-line officers wearing cameras.

The recommendation to proceed with the pilot project was brought forward by Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood at the police services board meeting Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Police body cameras in Canada: How common are they and do they reduce excessive force?

“We have been working on this initiative for a number of years and it’s very timely that we are ready to launch the pilot project as body-worn cameras have recently been discussed by a number of services,” Greenwood said in a statement.

Edmonton police body camera debate returns
Story continues below advertisement

The Barrie Police Service says it’s been working toward implementing body cameras since 2016. It says it now has the foundation to support the technology and secure storage for digital data that will allow it to move forward with the project.

READ MORE: Body cameras for Ottawa police on the table for next budget, board says

The results of the pilot project will be evaluated and presented to the Barrie Police Services Board.

The project is expected to launch in the fall.

Petition launched to make police body cameras mandatory
Petition launched to make police body cameras mandatory
