Toronto Police chief says logistical difficulties in getting body cams across the entire force

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders spoke Friday about the use of police-worn body cameras following the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Black woman who fell from her balcony Wednesday. He said 911 calls indicated an alleged assault and that weapons were allegedly present, and represented a “textbook case” of why body-worn cameras are needed. But Saunders said the process is more than just putting on a camera, with many logistical difficulties involved including battery capacity and legal questions.