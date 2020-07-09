Menu

Crime

Unlicensed motorcyclist uses sidewalk in attempt to flee from officers: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 11:32 am
A man was apprehended after police in Guelph, Ont., say he attempted to flee from officers during a traffic stop.
A man was apprehended after police in Guelph, Ont., say he attempted to flee from officers during a traffic stop. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an unlicensed motorcyclist used the sidewalk to try and get away from officers on Tuesday afternoon in the city’s south end.

According to a news release, officers with the tactical team were on patrol in the area of Cole Road and Scottsdale Drive at around 3 p.m. and saw a Yamaha motorcycle with no plates.

Read more: Ontario police watchdog looking for witnesses in Guelph arrest

As the motorcycle turned onto Stone Road, police say officers tried to pull it over and turned on their emergency lights.

“The motorcycle accelerated away from police, driving onto the sidewalk and then over a grass area in an attempt to flee from police,” the news release stated.

The suspect then ditched the bike and tried to run away but was apprehended after a brief chase, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man charged after almost $18K in fentanyl, cocaine seized, Guelph police say

A 23-year-old man is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, flight from police and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, licence or plates.

He will make a court appearance in September.

