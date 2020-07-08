Ontario police watchdog looking for witnesses in Guelph arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is asking for witnesses to come forward after a man was injured while being arrested by Guelph police on the evening on June 30.

It happened in a plaza at Willow and Dawson roads, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency said during an investigation by officers, there was an “interaction” between officers and several civilians and a 32-year-old man had to be taken to the hospital.

Guelph police previously said two men and a woman were arrested as part of a drug investigation. They added that the injured man was treated at the hospital and was released.

Police said the SIU was contacted following the arrest and invoked their mandate.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator with the SIU have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the arrest is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529. Investigators are also looking for any video or photos related to the incident.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.