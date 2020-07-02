Police watchdog called to investigate Guelph arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a man was injured while being arrested on Tuesday night.

Two men and a woman were arrested at a plaza on Willow Road at around 6:20 p.m. as part of a drug investigation.

Police said one of the men suffered serious injuries “as a result of the interaction” with officers and was treated at the hospital, but has since been released.

Police said they notified the province’s police watchdog, the SIU, which has invoked its mandate and will be looking into the matter.

Global News has reached out to the SIU for more information but has not heard back.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

