Crime

Guelph man charged with indecent acts, attempted abduction: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 4:29 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection to a series of indecent acts and an attempted abduction.

There have been a number of reports between May and June of a man driving up to women in a silver car and exposing himself while asking for directions.

Read more: Guelph police investigating indecent act in the area of Arthur and Cross streets

Police announced the arrest on Tuesday and charges include four counts of committing an indecent act and one count of attempting to abduct someone under 16.

Global News has reached out to police to get information about the second charge but has yet to hear back.

Anyone with information into the investigation is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7130. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Toronto city council debates future of police reform
Toronto city council debates future of police reform
