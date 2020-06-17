Menu

Canada

Guelph police investigating indecent act in the area of Arthur and Cross streets

By Darren Baxter Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 11:17 am
Guelph police are investigating after a woman reported an indecent act early Tuesday evening.
Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Guelph police are investigating after a woman reported an indecent act early Tuesday evening while she was jogging.

Police say the woman was in the area of Arthur and Cross streets at around 6:30 p.m. when an unknown man drove up beside her and began asking directions.

READ MORE: Waterloo Regional Police arrest 2 men after separate luring investigations

The man was also reportedly committing an indecent act, police said.

Police described the man as 20 to 25 years of age with a slim build and medium-length brown hair.

He was clean-shaven and wearing a black baseball hat, red tank top with a sporty design and sunglasses, according to police.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers, OHL and police investigating cocaine allegations made by former player

Anyone with information is asked to contact S. Const. Jasmin Manani at 519-824-1212 ext 7273 or jmanani@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.

