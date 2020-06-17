Guelph police investigating indecent act in the area of Arthur and Cross streets

Guelph police are investigating after a woman reported an indecent act early Tuesday evening while she was jogging.
Police say the woman was in the area of Arthur and Cross streets at around 6:30 p.m. when an unknown man drove up beside her and began asking directions.
The man was also reportedly committing an indecent act, police said.
Police described the man as 20 to 25 years of age with a slim build and medium-length brown hair.
He was clean-shaven and wearing a black baseball hat, red tank top with a sporty design and sunglasses, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact S. Const. Jasmin Manani at 519-824-1212 ext 7273 or jmanani@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.
