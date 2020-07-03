Menu

Crime

Man charged after almost $18K in fentanyl, cocaine seized: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 10:31 am
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with drug-trafficking offences. .
Guelph police

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Guelph police say officers seized almost $18,000 in fentanyl and cocaine on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said a drug-trafficking investigation started last month after officers saw some suspicious activity in the area of Greengate Road and Silvercreek Parkway.

Read more: 1 in custody in homicide investigation north of Guelph, OPP say

Police didn’t get into specifics but said it was “consistent with drug trafficking.”

This led to a search warrant being carried out at a house on Greengate Road on Tuesday evening by the drug and tactics units.

Police said officers seized 40.5 grams of blue fentanyl, 25.9 grams of purple fentanyl, 45.4 grams of cocaine, drug packaging, two digital scales and $4,375 in cash.

Read more: U.S. Homeland Security leads Guelph police to child pornography suspect

The accused, who has not been named, has been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching a release order.

He was held in custody, pending a bail hearing.

