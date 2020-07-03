Man charged after almost $18K in fentanyl, cocaine seized: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Guelph police say officers seized almost $18,000 in fentanyl and cocaine on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said a drug-trafficking investigation started last month after officers saw some suspicious activity in the area of Greengate Road and Silvercreek Parkway.

Police didn’t get into specifics but said it was “consistent with drug trafficking.”

This led to a search warrant being carried out at a house on Greengate Road on Tuesday evening by the drug and tactics units.

Police said officers seized 40.5 grams of blue fentanyl, 25.9 grams of purple fentanyl, 45.4 grams of cocaine, drug packaging, two digital scales and $4,375 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused, who has not been named, has been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching a release order.

He was held in custody, pending a bail hearing.

Guelph Police Drug Unit and TRU team executed a search warrant on Greengate Dr on June 30, 2020. Purple and blue fentanyl seized valued at over $13000. Cocaine seized valued at $4500. $4500 in cash also seized. 27yr old Guelph male charged with numerous offences. Held for bail. pic.twitter.com/XCZ3FyagNy — Guelph Police Drug Unit (@GPS_Drugs) July 3, 2020