Thousands of Quebec students head back to school amid coronavirus worries

Thousands of students across Quebec are heading back to school Thursday morning as the novel coronavirus health crisis continues.

This includes students in the hard-hit Greater Montreal area, where schools were closed for months to contain the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Under the plan, masks are mandatory in common spaces for staff and students in grades 5 and up. They do not have to wear masks in the classroom, however.

Classes will also act as a bubble for students and physical distancing between them is not required within that room. Physical distancing is obligatory in common spaces such as hallways.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge has stood by his back-to-school plan, saying it is important for children and teenagers to socialize and learn in a school setting.

The measures have been met with criticism and apprehension by parents and teachers’ unions in the weeks leading up to the school year.

Earlier this week, more than 150 doctors and scientists also published an open letter urging François Legault’s government to require social distancing within classrooms, mask-wearing for all students, and to oblige schools to screen children for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) said Wednesday its preliminary data shows that around 150 teachers have requested medical exemptions.

— With files from Global News’ Felicia Parrillo and the Canadian Press