Coronavirus: 3 faculty and staff members test positive at schools in Montreal’s east end

Three teachers and staff members at three different schools in Montreal’s east end have tested positive for COVID-19, and eight more have been forced to self-isolate.

The schools impacted are all part of the Centre des services scolaires de la Pointe-de-l’Ile (CSSPI), which operates French-language public schools on the eastern third of the Island of Montreal. The service centre was formerly the Pointe-de-l’Ile school board (CSPI) until earlier this year.

Marie-Josée Nantel, a spokesperson for the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement (FAE), the union representing teachers at the schools, confirmed the situation in a phone call with Global News early Thursday.

One teacher at École François La-Bernarde in Pointe-aux-Trembles tested positive for the coronavirus, leading two colleagues there to be placed into self-isolation.

On the other side of the CSSPI’s territory, at École Jules-Verne in Montreal North, another teacher tested positive. Two more teachers there had to self-isolate as a result.

Just across the street from Jules-Verne, at École secondaire Henri-Bourassa, a staff member tested positive. That led to four faculty members having to go into self-isolation.

It comes as tens of thousands of students have already returned to classes at private schools in Montreal, as well as in regional public schools across Quebec. Students return to class at most of Montreal’s public schools on Aug. 31.

Global News has reached out to the CSSPI for comment.