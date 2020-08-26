Menu

Sports

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

By Rory Carroll Reuters
New footage released in Masai Ujiri incident during 2019 NBA Finals
WATCH: New footage released in Masai Ujiri incident during 2019 NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice, according to multiple reports.

The action comes on the heels of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

“Myself and our players and our organization are very disturbed by what’s happening in Kenosha,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said earlier on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks bench remains empty at the scheduled start of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The Milwaukee Bucks bench remains empty at the scheduled start of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Ashley Landis / The Associated Press

“It’s a great challenge to have an appreciation and a desire for change and something different and better in Kenosha and Milwaukee and Wisconsin and then go out and play a game.”

The Magic, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series, left the court when it was clear the Bucks were not going to play.

The Bucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

