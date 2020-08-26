Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Nick Nurse says Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics have discussed boycott

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2020 1:14 pm
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse smiles courtside during second half NBA basketball action against the Washington Wizards, in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse smiles courtside during second half NBA basketball action against the Washington Wizards, in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says the idea of a boycott “is on the table” after players from his team and the Boston Celtics met Tuesday night in advance of their NBA playoff series.

Nurse says other ideas have been discussed as well as the teams look for ways to protest systemic racism and police brutality.

Read more: ‘Nothing’s really changing’: Raptors’ VanVleet, Powell speak out after Jacob Blake shooting

Nurse adds he also has heard talk of a couple of his players leaving the NBA campus and going home, though he doesn’t know if that is a team-wide belief.

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal is slated to start Thursday night at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla.

Story continues below advertisement

“They want to be part of a solution, they want to help, they want justice . . . Boycotting the game has come up for them as a way to demand a little more action, and I think that’s really what they want,” Nurse said in a videoconference with reporters on Wednesday.

“I think there’s enough attention, and there’s not quite enough action.”

Tweet This
Trending Stories

Raptors players Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell spoke Tuesday about the need to do more in the aftermath of another shooting of a Black man by police.

Read more: NBA Playoffs: Toronto Raptors sweep 1st round with 150-122 win over Brooklyn Nets

Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police in Wisconsin last weekend.

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives, arriving to the league’s Walt Disney World campus earlier this summer in buses emblazoned with the slogan “Black Lives Matter” and asking for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people who have been killed by police.

Last week, video emerged of a law enforcement officer shoving Masai Ujiri as the Raptors president tried to get on the court following the team’s title-clinching win over the Golden State Warriors last year in Oakland, Calif.

Story continues below advertisement

The video was part of a countersuit, following a lawsuit by Alameda County sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland.

Read more: Jacob Blake’s father says son paralyzed from waist down after Kenosha police shooting

“I think that we’ve got some pretty conscientious guys,” Nurse said. “We obviously have the footage and the situation with Masai, and our team just saw that recently as well, so there is some personal-ness to this.”

Nurse also said point guard Kyle Lowry did not practice Wednesday.

The six-time all-star guard suffered an ankle sprain when he stepped on the foot of Chris Chiozza late in the first quarter of Toronto’s 150-122 series-clinching rout of Brooklyn on Sunday night.

He is considered day-to-day.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto RaptorsNBABlack Lives Mattergeorge floydNBA PlayoffsNick NurseBoston CelticsToronto Raptors playoffsJacob BlakeToronto Raptors Boycott
Flyers
More weekly flyers