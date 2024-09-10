Tanenbaum re-elected chair of NBA’s board

See more sharing options

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum has been re-elected chairman of the NBA’s board of governors.

Tanenbaum is the first Canadian to serve as NBA board chairman and has been the Raptors’ governor since 1998.

He holds the same title with the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC.

The 79-year-old Toronto native is also the chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group of all three teams.

In May 2024, the WNBA awarded Toronto an expansion team that will be owned and operated by Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures.

The franchise, which is the WNBA’s first outside of the United States, will begin play in the 2026 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.