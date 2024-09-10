SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Tanenbaum re-elected chair of NBA’s board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2024 7:04 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum has been re-elected chairman of the NBA’s board of governors.

Tanenbaum is the first Canadian to serve as NBA board chairman and has been the Raptors’ governor since 1998.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player'
NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player

He holds the same title with the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC.

Story continues below advertisement

The 79-year-old Toronto native is also the chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group of all three teams.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In May 2024, the WNBA awarded Toronto an expansion team that will be owned and operated by Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures.

Trending Now

The franchise, which is the WNBA’s first outside of the United States, will begin play in the 2026 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices