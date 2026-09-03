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Sports

NBA awaits Raptors, Clippers to submit Kawhi trade

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2026 11:07 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – The NBA is still waiting for the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers to submit the Kawhi Leonard trade for approval.

NBA spokesperson Tim Frank said Thursday it’s up to the teams when to present the deal.

The trade was paused in July while the league investigated salary-cap circumvention allegations involving Leonard and the Clippers.

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The NBA announced Wednesday that it would not suspend Leonard or void his contract, seemingly clearing the way for the all-star forward to return to Toronto, where he won an NBA championship in 2019.

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The league stripped the Clippers of five first-round picks and fined the team US$30 million for multiple violations, while Leonard was fined $700,000.

The proposed trade would send Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and a package of draft picks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.

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