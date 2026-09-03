Alouettes can clinch playoff berth with victory

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TORONTO – It’s not yet Labour Day, but the Montreal Alouettes are already in position to clinch a CFL playoff berth.

Montreal (CFL-best 9-2 record) kicks off the holiday weekend Friday night, hosting the B.C. Lions (6-5).

With a victory, the Alouettes would clinch a postseason berth and the right to host a playoff game.

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But even if Montreal loses Friday night’s game, it would still cement a postseason berth and a home playoff game if the Toronto Argonauts (5-6) defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-8) on Monday afternoon at Hamilton Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.