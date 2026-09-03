Prime unveils ‘Wednesday Night Hockey’ schedule

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TORONTO – Amazon’s Prime Video has unveiled the schedule for its first season of “Wednesday Night Hockey.”

The 27-game national package begins Sept. 30 with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the New York Islanders.

Montreal leads Canadian teams with seven appearances, followed by Toronto with six and Edmonton with five. Calgary, Winnipeg and Ottawa each appear four times, while Vancouver is featured twice.

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Marquee matchups include Brady Tkachuk’s return to Ottawa with the Florida Panthers on Oct. 21 and a Battle of Alberta between the Oilers and Flames a week later.

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The games will stream in English and French to Prime subscribers in Canada at no additional cost.

The package is part of a 12-year sub-licensing agreement with Rogers that also gives the streaming service two first-round and one second-round Stanley Cup playoff series each season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.