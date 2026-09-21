A look at some of the NHLers changing addresses

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The NHL off-season saw some significant names switch teams. A veteran head coach, meanwhile, is back in the spotlight. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the notable changes to postal codes ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

SERGEI BOBROVSKY

The 38-year-old goaltender signed with the Maple Leafs after backstopping the Florida Panthers to consecutive Stanley Cup victories in 2024 and 2025. Bobrovsky is coming off a difficult campaign, but owns a career .912 save percentage and a 2.61 goals-against average as he looks to help Toronto get back in the playoffs after missing out last spring for the first time in a decade.

BRADY TKACHUK

The bruising winger is now a member of the Panthers after requesting a trade from the Ottawa Senators. The 27-year-old joins older brother Matthew in Florida following eight seasons in the nation’s capital, including the last five as captain.

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BRENDAN GALLAGHER

DARNELL NURSE

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The 31-year-old defenceman was acquired by San Jose from Edmonton in a deal that cleared salary cap space for the Oilers. He joins a young Sharks core led by Macklin Celebrini aiming to break through in the Pacific Division. Nurse registered seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points in 2025-26.

CHRIS KREIDER

The veteran winger signed a one-year contract with the Canadiens after getting placed on waivers and having his contract terminated by the Anaheim Ducks. The 35-year-old Kreider should add speed and experience to a youthful roster that made last season’s Eastern Conference final.

BOWEN BYRAM

The Chicago Blackhawks traded for the defenceman from the Buffalo Sabres before signing him to a six-year, US$75-million contract extension. The 25-year-old Byram is expected to be the club’s No. 1 option and power-play quarterback, linking up with a team that also brought back veteran forward and franchise legend Patrick Kane.

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MIKE BABCOCK

The decorated and polarizing bench boss is back in the NHL with the Oilers. Babcock returns after a controversial departure from the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 before ever coaching a game. Babcock, who has been brought in to get Connor McDavid and Co. over the hump, won the Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008 and led Canada to back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

ALEX TUCH

The big winger signed an eight-year, $84-million deal with the Capitals after leaving the Sabres in free agency. Tuch, 30, is part of a roster renovation in Washington that also saw the additions of forwards Jordan Kyrou and Boone Jenner, along with defenceman Vincent Desharnais.

DARREN RADDYSH

Toronto’s busy summer also included snagging the 30-year-old blueliner with a booming shot from the Tampa Bay Lightning before signing him to an eight-year, $68-million pact. Raddysh will be expected to help a power play that struggled last season despite featuring the likes of Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.