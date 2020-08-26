Man wanted for attempted murder after Etobicoke stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect who they say is wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing in Etobicoke on Saturday.

Police said officers responded to the incident in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirteenth Street around 5:15 p.m.

Officers said two men got into a verbal confrontation in the area and one of the men stabbed the other ‘several times.’

Police previously said the victim — a 28-year-old man — was found bleeding from his back.

On Wednesday, officers announced that 25-year-old Shane Paul of Toronto is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.