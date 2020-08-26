Man wanted for attempted murder after Etobicoke stabbing: police

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect who they say is wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing in Etobicoke on Saturday.
Police said officers responded to the incident in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirteenth Street around 5:15 p.m.
Officers said two men got into a verbal confrontation in the area and one of the men stabbed the other ‘several times.’
Police previously said the victim — a 28-year-old man — was found bleeding from his back.
On Wednesday, officers announced that 25-year-old Shane Paul of Toronto is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
