Crime

Man in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto’s west end: police

By Alanna Rizza Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 6:27 pm
Toronto police at the scene of a stabbing at Lakeshore Boulevard West and Thirteenth Street on Saturday.
Toronto police at the scene of a stabbing at Lakeshore Boulevard West and Thirteenth Street on Saturday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police said a man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing in the city’s west end Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to Lakeshore Boulevard West and Thirteenth Street around 5:20 p.m. where a man was found bleeding from the back.

Toronto paramedics say the man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

Police say there isn’t any suspect information.

