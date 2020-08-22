Man in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto’s west end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police said a man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing in the city’s west end Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to Lakeshore Boulevard West and Thirteenth Street around 5:20 p.m. where a man was found bleeding from the back.

Toronto paramedics say the man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

Police say there isn’t any suspect information.

