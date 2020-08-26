Manitoba Premier Pallister to talk new supports for local businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier is expected to discuss further supports for businesses amid the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak Wednesday.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m., and Global News will stream the event live in this story.

In early May, the province started a phased approach to easing public health restrictions put in place to stem the virus’ spread that had forced many businesses to close their doors at the start of the pandemic.

The loosened rules have seen the reopening of businesses including restaurants, bars and shopping centres with restrictions, and most recently saw movie theatres and casinos allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity in late July.

But this week some restrictions have been put back in place in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which includes Brandon, Dauphin and other communities in much of the western part of the province.

The new rules are meant to help stop an outbreak in cases in the region and include limiting gathering sizes to 10 people both indoor and outdoor, and mandatory mask use for indoor and public spaces, as well as at any public gatherings.

The government has previously announced programs designed to get Manitoba businesses hiring and rehiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province’s Back to Work Manitoba program, for instance, offers to reimburse businesses up to $5,000 for up to 10 new workers, to a maximum of $50,000.

There was also a program launched to encourage employing students by providing businesses a $7/hour subsidy to hire up to five summer students.

On Tuesday health officials identified 25 new cases, and another death — Manitoba’s 13th death since the virus arrived in the province in March.

The new cases bring the total number of known lab-confirmed cases reported in Manitoba to 1,018.

There are currently 399 active cases in Manitoba, and provincial data shows 606 people have recovered from the virus.

