Manitoba premier to go over latest COVID-19 measures Wednesday

This story will be updated as the press conference goes on.

Premier Brian Pallister will update Manitobans Wednesday at 11 a.m. about the latest COVID-19 measures in the province.

On Tuesday, the premier announced that a $37 million surplus at the Workers Compensation Board would go back to business owners in the form of a premium rebate in May.

The number of cases in Manitoba stood at 255 on Tuesday. Six people have died. Seven people were in hospital, with four in ICU, 150 people are recovered and there are 99 active cases.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

