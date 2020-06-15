Manitoba says program to boost student summer jobs amid COVID-19 helping nearly 3K find work

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba says more than 1,300 employers have applied for funding under a program aimed at boosting student summer jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic Development and Training Minister Ralph Eichler says the businesses have applied for $14.8 million in supports since the program launched on April 24.

He says it has provided wage subsidies for nearly 3,000 student positions with numbers climbing daily.

Eichler is encouraging more employers to take advantage of the program as the province moves toward phase three of its re-opening plan.

