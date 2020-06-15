Menu

Health

Manitoba says program to boost student summer jobs amid COVID-19 helping nearly 3K find work

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2020 5:29 pm
Updated June 15, 2020 5:31 pm
The Manitoba government says a program designed to help students find summer jobs through COVID-19 has provided wage subsidies for nearly 3,000 student positions.
The Manitoba government says a program designed to help students find summer jobs through COVID-19 has provided wage subsidies for nearly 3,000 student positions. John Woods / The Canadian Press / File

Manitoba says more than 1,300 employers have applied for funding under a program aimed at boosting student summer jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic Development and Training Minister Ralph Eichler says the businesses have applied for $14.8 million in supports since the program launched on April 24.

Story continues below advertisement

He says it has provided wage subsidies for nearly 3,000 student positions with numbers climbing daily.

READ MORE: Manitoba launches website to match students to summer jobs

Eichler is encouraging more employers to take advantage of the program as the province moves toward phase three of its re-opening plan.

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba expands province’s student summer jobs program
Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba expands province’s student summer jobs program
© 2020 The Canadian Press
