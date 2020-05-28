Manitoba Premier Pallister to talk COVID-19 measures Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has called a press conference for 11 a.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

On Wednesday, the premier officially announced Phase 2 of the government’s reopening plan, which will come into effect June 1.

No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Wednesday. Manitoba has reported three cases in the past two weeks.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.