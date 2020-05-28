Menu

Economy

Manitoba Premier Pallister to talk COVID-19 measures Thursday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 10:58 am
Updated May 28, 2020 11:07 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is expected to give an update Thursday.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has called a press conference for 11 a.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

On Wednesday, the premier officially announced Phase 2 of the government’s reopening plan, which will come into effect June 1.

No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Wednesday. Manitoba has reported three cases in the past two weeks.

READ MORE: Manitoba’s Phase 2 reopening amid COVID-19 will start June 1

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

